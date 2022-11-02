Owners Of CT Pizzeria Announce Closure Due To Pandemic-Related Struggles

The owners of a Connecticut pizzeria announced that the restaurant will soon permanently close its doors.

Harry's Pizza in Hartford County is set to close on Sunday, Feb. 13, according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page that was posted on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The owners who took over the Glastonbury eatery said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the decision to close.

"This pandemic greatly affected the previous owners and Harry's was to be no more," the owners said. "We heard your cries and took on the reopening of our favorite pizza place. That being said, Covid has still affected us."

The pizzeria is located at 363 New London Turnpike in Glastonbury.

"If you or anyone you know has any outstanding gifts cards, please use them now," the owners added. "Barring a miracle, we will not be able to stay open past Sunday. Thank you for all your love and support over the last year and a half."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.