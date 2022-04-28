Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Cold Air Mass With Gusty Winds Will Make It Feel More Like March As First Day Of May Nears
Business

MrBeast Burger, Delivery-Only Fast-Food Restaurant Chain, Catching On In Connecticut

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A delivery-only burger chain created by a YouTuber with millions of subscribers is catching on in Connecticut.
A delivery-only burger chain created by a YouTuber with millions of subscribers is catching on in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Pexels

A delivery-only burger chain created by a YouTuber with millions of subscribers is catching on in Connecticut.

MrBeast Burger was created by Jimmy Donaldson, who has more than 94 million subscribers on his MrBeast YouTube channel, in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts.

The business operates out of other restaurants' kitchens, and its burgers are available to order through food delivery apps.

The menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, and Impossible burgers.

The locations have expanded across the United States, including a number of locations in Connecticut.

According to the business' website, MrBeast Burger has locations in the following places in Connecticut:

  • Avon
  • Danbury
  • Darien
  • Fairfield
  • Farmington
  • Glastonbury
  • Greenwich
  • New Britain
  • Newington
  • Orange
  • Rocky Hill
  • Waterbury

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.