MrBeast Burger, Delivery-Only Fast-Food Restaurant Chain, Catching On In Connecticut

A delivery-only burger chain created by a YouTuber with millions of subscribers is catching on in Connecticut.

MrBeast Burger was created by Jimmy Donaldson, who has more than 94 million subscribers on his MrBeast YouTube channel, in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts.

The business operates out of other restaurants' kitchens, and its burgers are available to order through food delivery apps.

The menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, and Impossible burgers.

The locations have expanded across the United States, including a number of locations in Connecticut.

According to the business' website, MrBeast Burger has locations in the following places in Connecticut:

Avon

Danbury

Darien

Fairfield

Farmington

Glastonbury

Greenwich

New Britain

Newington

Orange

Rocky Hill

Waterbury

