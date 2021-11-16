Ice Cream Shop To Host Grand Opening In Fairfield County

An ice cream shop chain has shared the scoop on the grand opening of its brand-new location in Fairfield County.

Gofer Ice Cream announced that it will hold a grand opening for its Ridgefield location on Sunday, Nov. 21 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The new business is located at 407 Main St. in Ridgefield.

“We have been working hard to ramp up the crew and I am very happy with the initial response from the community," franchisee Eric Barrow said in a statement. “I have been a member of the local Rotary Club for almost a year and we look forward to getting even more involved in the community now that we are open.”

The Ridgefield location will be the chain's largest to date, and it will feature a "Party Room" space and the full line of Gofer Ice Cream products.

During the grand opening, there will be giveaways and face painting, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Filling in the Blanks, a nonprofit in Connecticut that fights childhood hunger, Gofer Ice Cream representatives said.

The company also announced plans to open another shop at 1240 Post Road in Westport in the spring of 2022.

