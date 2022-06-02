Fairfield Café To Close As Owners Prepare To Open New Restaurant

The owners of a Fairfield café will soon close the business as they prepare to open a new restaurant at a different location.

Cafe Transilvania will close on Sunday, June 5, the owners said in an announcement.

The eatery, which serves Romanian-American cuisine, is located at 246 Post Road in Fairfield.

The owners said they need to close the café as they prepare to open a full restaurant and bar in New Haven County at 23 Main St. in East Haven.

They said the new restaurant will be Dracula/Vlad the Impaler themed, and they plan to open it on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The owners added that they would have liked to operate both businesses, but it isn't possible for them to do so.

"Thank you again for everything that you’ve done for us," the announcement reads. "And God Bless you all! See you at Transilvania Restaurant."

