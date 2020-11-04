COVID-19: Two Fairfield County Restaurants Closed For Violating State Orders

Two restaurants in Fairfield County have been closed for violating COVID-19 orders.

Both eateries are in Stamford: Café Luna on West Broad Street and Reyes Bar & Restaurant on Stillwater Avenue.

They were both closed by Stamford’s Department of Health for "violating health and safety guidelines relating to overcrowding, wearing masks, and serving alcohol without food," the City of Stamford said.

The Department of Health said it is authorized to close the businesses under an executive order by Gov. Ned Lamont.

“Our Department of Health is actively communicating with businesses to ensure compliance, keep our residents safe, and maintain the public’s confidence,” said Stamford Mayor David Martin. “Residents will only bring their business to restaurants and stores if they know they are safe.

"I understand businesses are struggling right now, but it is not safe for our community to relax on health and safety guidelines and it is not fair to businesses that are maintaining good COVID protocols to be at risk for further lockdowns because a few establishments are not following the rules.”

Lamont announced on Monday, Nov. 2 that the state would roll back to Phase 2 with the following advised health and safety guidelines:

50 percent indoor capacity

8 people per table maximum

Indoor and patio service must close by 9:30 p.m.

Takeout and delivery is allowed past 9:30 p.m.

Personal services

75 percent indoor capacity (unchanged)

Performing Arts and Movie Theaters

Capacity limited to no more than 100 people

Event Venues

Capacity limited to 25 people indoors, 50 people outdoors

Religious Gatherings

50 percent indoor capacity, no more than 100 people

Virtual services are encouraged

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.