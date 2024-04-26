The incident occurred in Fairfield at around 5:40 a.m. Thursday in the area of Ann Street and Nichols Street.

According to Sgt. Michael Stahl of the Fairfield Police officers responded to the area after receiving a report of car alarms going off. Two suspects were seen riding bikes wearing face masks.

Stahl added that a similar complaint had been made earlier that morning, at 1:30 a.m., of two men attempting to enter vehicles in the Penfield Road area.

Officers responded to the immediate area but couldn't find the suspects. As they expanded their search, they spotted two men on bicycles entering the McDonald's on Post Road.

When officers approached the two men, they ran, and police pursued them through the McDonald's parking lot and caught one, identified as Nazareth Sinclair, age 21, of Bridgeport, who was found hiding under a vehicle parked in the parking lot of Stop & Shop at 1160 Kings Highway Cutoff, Stahl said.

Stahl said Sinclair had a firearm, which he attempted to conceal underneath the parked vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that Sinclair had cash and personal items linking him to thefts reported in the area, police said.

He was also found to be subject to multiple warrants for his arrest issued by various jurisdictions, including Fairfield.

Sinclair was charged with:

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Criminal possession of a firearm

Burglary

Larceny

Interfering with an officer.

He was also charged on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Fairfield about a case from August 2023, in the theft of a vehicle in which he later used credit cards from the stolen car, Stahl said.

He is being held on a total bond of $50,000.

The identity of the second subject is not known at this time. Anyone with information or relevant home surveillance footage of the suspects is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 203-254-4840.

