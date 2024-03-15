Mostly Cloudy 47°

Popular Retail Chain Opens New Location In Fairfield

A popular retail store has just launched its newest location in Connecticut, just in time for the summer months as temperatures start to warm and toys and recreational vehicles need some power.

The new Batteries Plus store in Fairfield.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Batteries Plus
The new Batteries Plus opened in Fairfield on Monday, March 11 at 1555 Black Rock Turnpike, store officials said. 

A 35-year-old company, the business is also a recycling partner for all bulbs and batteries, including lithium-ion.

In addition, they offer premium car and truck batteries for both retail and commercial customers, as well as complementary services like free car battery testing and free battery installation on most vehicles, including golf carts, boats, and RVs. 

Beyond auto services, Batteries Plus specializes in device repair and key services. On-site technicians have professional certifications and hours of training time, making them experts in phone and tablet repair and battery replacement, as well as in key cutting and auto key fob programming. 

The new Fairfield location is owned by Ahsan Shafi, who formerly owned convenience stores in the area. 

“Batteries Plus of Fairfield will meet the needs of those who need power for their everyday lives, immediate repair for devices, quality products in stock, and same-day services,” said Shafi.

