State Trooper Injured After I-84 Crash In Danbury Causes Hours-Long Closure

It happened in Fairfield County just after 9 p.m. Friday, June 14, in Danbury.

The 41-year-old trooper was inside her cruiser with the emergency lights activated at the scene of another accident on the shoulder on the westbound side between Exit 8 on and off ramps.

A 2018 GMC Acadia was parked in the left lane near the on-ramp.

Connecticut State Police said a 2014 tractor-trailer was traveling in the right lane when the operator lost control of his vehicle.

The vehicle struck the guide rail in the median, then the cruiser and GMC Acadia.

The trooper was transported by EMS to Danbury Hospital for minor injuries.

A passenger in the Acadia, a 22-year-old Litchfield County resident, from the town of New Milford, was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

The tanker-trailer driver was issued an infraction for speeding and failing to maintain the proper lane.

The CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) for a fuel leak involving the tractor-trailer.

The CT Department of Transportation (DOT) assisted with the highway closure. Operator #3 was issued an infraction for violation of CGS 14-218a* Traveling

Click here to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.