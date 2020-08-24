War Of Words Escalates Between Comedian John Oliver, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton is giving comedian John Oliver a taste of his own medicine.

During his weekly HBO show “Last Week Tonight” Oliver took a shot at the city during his main story about jury selection in a lengthy, expletive-filled rant about how people of color are excluded from becoming jurors.

While speaking about cities missing African American and Hispanic jurors and the impact of their absence, Oliver concluded by taking a jab at Danbury.

“If you’re going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not Danbury?” he mused. “Because, and it’s true, (expletive deleted) Danbury.

"From its charming railway museum to its history half-stone castle, Danbury, Connecticut can (expletive deleted).

“I know exactly three things about Danbury,” he continued. “USA Today ranked it as the second-best city to live in in 2015. ...

"It was once the center of the American hat industry … and if you’re from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver, children included.”

Boughton was having none of that, and in a comedy bit of his own, released a video announcing that the city was renaming its sewer plant in Oliver’s name.

“Last week, John Oliver had us on his show and pointed out three important points of interest in Danbury,” the mayor started. “One was our wonderful railway museum, and we agree with that.

"Two was our great castle, and we certainly agree with that. And three, that we were once ranked as the number two city in the United States of America, and we agree with that.

Video from Boughton can be seen here.

“Today, I’m happy to announce a fourth point of interest,” Boughton continued. “Behind me, you’ll see the city of Danbury sewer plant. And we’re going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant. Why? Because it’s full of crap, just like you John.”

In Boughton’s new video, he also mentions that Amazon has decided to open a distribution facility in his city.

“And, oh, by the way, thanks for showing that Amazon video,” Boughton says. “We did get Amazon here in Danbury.”

