Woman Nabbed For $900 CVS Pharmacy Theft In Fairfield County

An area woman was nabbed for allegedly stealing more than $900 in merchandise from an area CVS Pharmacy.

The incident took place at the store located at 397 Post Road East on Sunday, Sept. 13, said Lt. Anthony Prezioso.

According to Prezioso, officers responded to the store around 6:06 a.m. on a theft complaint. Staff reported that a man and a woman had entered the store and begun filling reusable shopping bags with the merchandise.

The two did not pay for any of the merchandise and began to walk toward the store’s exit. When questioned by a staff member prior to exiting, the male clenched his fist stating that he had a syringe which he would stab staff with, Prezioso said.

The two then fled in a waiting vehicle. It was later determined that the pair had stolen more than $900 in merchandise.

Through investigation and information sharing with other agencies, the female suspect in this incident was identified as Amy Kiernan, 42 of New Haven.

An arrest warrant was sought and granted for Kiernan. The male suspect was also previously arrested by Westport Police.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, Kiernan was taken into custody on an active warrant.

She was charged with:

Robbery

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Conspiracy to commit larceny

She was released on a promise to appear notice and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 14.

