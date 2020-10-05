Woman Dead, Man Critically Injured In Danbury House Fire

One person was killed and another severely injured after a house fire broke out in Danbury.

The blaze began just after midnight on Sunday, May 10 at 29 Ninth Avenue across from the Western Connecticut State University midtown campus, said Danbury Fire Department Public Information Officer James Gagliardo.

While units were en route, a second call was received reporting an odor of smoke.

Upon arrival, Engine 23 reported nothing showing from the front side of a two-story multi-family dwelling.

After further investigation, a smoke condition and a smoldering fire were located on the first floor in an apartment.

The incident was escalated to a working fire summoning additional units to the scene including Danbury Police and Nuvance Hospital Danbury Paramedics along with the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Units quickly conducted a search of the three apartments.

Two victims, a man and woman in their 30s, were rescued from the apartment and put in the care of Danbury Hospital EMS who transported them to Danbury Hospital Center Emergency Department.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital and the man is considered to be in critical condition, Gagliardo said.

Units extinguished the fire quickly and worked through an extensive overhaul.

The Danbury Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene investigating the cause of the fire, which is undetermined.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

