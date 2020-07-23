Teen Pulled Over For Broken Tail Light Caught With Pistol Stolen Out Of Cos Cob, Police Say

A teenager was busted with a stolen weapon and drugs after being surveilled by police investigators who were observing suspected gang members in Fairfield County.

Investigators of the Bridgeport Police Department Gang Task Force set up surveillance late on Wednesday, July 22 on East Main Street, where there were known gang members congregating behind the Deli Market.

It is alleged that the department received reports that some of the congregants were seen displaying firearms and selling drugs in the area.

While monitoring the area, police said the investigators observed Bridgeport resident David Caldwell, 18, going in and out of the deli for 40 minutes, possibly smoking marijuana with other members of the group he was with.

According to police, Caldwell eventually left the deli, went to a parked vehicle, and got inside.

Investigators noted that the vehicle’s driver appeared to be avoiding going to the location where Caldwell was standing earlier due to the presence of officers in that area.

Police said the vehicle was later observed having a broken rear tail light, allowing investigators to pull over the driver at the intersection of Barnum Avenue and Bishop Avenue.

During the subsequent stop, officers reported a strong odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle, and Caldwell was observed holding an unlit “blunt” style cigar.

The traffic stop led to the seizure of a Glock 42 with live ammunition, including one bullet in the chamber. Further investigation determined that the weapon had been reported stolen out of Cos Cob.

Officers also seized a knotted clear plastic bag containing small plastic vials containing an off-white rock-like substance.

Caldwell was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, stealing a firearm, illegal sale, delivery or transfer of a firearm, and possession of narcotics. Bond was set at $50,000.

