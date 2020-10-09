Teen Fires BB Gun Into Home In Fairfield County, Police Say

A teen was arrested with another man after allegedly firing a BB gun into a Fairfield County home during what appears to have been a botched burglary attempt.

The Norwalk Police Department received a complaint shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, of a man running from a Taylor Avenue home with what appeared to be a handgun, prompting officers to respond.

Police said that the teen - later identified as Bridgeport resident Dior Bell, 18, entered a multi-family home, approached an apartment, and asked for a resident by name.

It is alleged that Bell was told that the person was not there, at which point he pointed what appeared to be a BB gun in the direction of the homeowner, who slammed the door when Bell fired several shots before fleeing on foot.

According to investigators, Bell was then seen handing off the weapon to another man, Bridgeport resident Shemar Moore, as the pair fled the area.

Witnesses were able to provide police with descriptions of the two suspects, who were located in the area of North Water Street by investigators, with Moore still in possession of a BB gun.

Both men were arrested without incident and no injuries were reported.

Bell was charged with:

Burglary;

Conspiracy to commit burglary;

Breach of peace;

Conspiracy to commit breach of peace;

Criminal use of a weapon;

Conspiracy to commit criminal use of a weapon;

Threatening;

Conspiracy to commit threatening.

Moore, 29, was charged with:

Carrying a dangerous weapon;

Conspiracy to commit burglary;

Conspiracy to commit breach of peace;

Conspiracy to commit threatening.

“It should be noted that there is no threat to the Norwalk community,” police said. “The attack was targeted at a specific person, and both of the subjects have been arrested, and the BB Gun seized as evidence.”

