Stamford Woman Charged With DUI After Crash In Darien

A Stamford woman was busted for alleged DUI after passing a police officer at a high rate of speed and then crashing, police said.

Yamilet Roman, 33, was arrested on Saturday, March 7, after surrendering to police at the Darien Police Department for the event which took place on Jan. 27, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to police, on Jan. 27, a Darien police officer was on the side of Post Road near Old Kings Highway North helping a motorist when a small sedan passed him at a high rate of speed, according to police.

The officer followed the sedan east on Post Road and within 20 seconds, located the vehicle off the right side of the road between the I-95 southbound entrance and exit ramps, Palmieri said.

The vehicle was in a wooded area and had sustained heavy front end damage. The operator, later identified as Roman, was extracted from the vehicle by the Darien Fire Department and transported to Norwalk Hospital to be treated for injuries.

On Feb. 7, the department received a search warrant for the results of a blood test at the hospital at the time of treatment. The results revealed that her blood alcohol level registered at 0.21 percent, three times the legal limit.

On Feb. 10, the department issued a warrant for Roman's arrest.

Following her arrest for operating under the influence, she was released after post a $500 bond.

Roman is due in court on March 18.

