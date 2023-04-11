Small Plane Clips Roof Of Danbury Home, Crashes Into Shed

Two people were injured after a small plane crashed into a Fairfield County shed wedged between two homes.

The crash took place in Danbury around 6 p.m., Monday, April 10, in the area of 161 Southern Blvd., about three miles from Danbury Airport, the Danbury Fire Department reported.

The single-engine Cessna 152 clipped the roof of a home and then crashed into a small shed on the side of the property, officials said.

A man and woman aboard were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are handling the investigation.

