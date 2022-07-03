Police Investigating Shooting At Chili's Restaurant In Danbury

Police are investigating a shooting incident outside a Chili's restaurant in northern Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 when officers responded to the Chili's Restaurant at 81 Newtown Road inn Danbury for the report of a disturbance with shots fired.

A preliminary investigation found that two groups of people had a dispute inside the restaurant that then moved outside, said Capt. Bryan Bishop, of the Danbury Police.

Once outside, someone fired a couple of shots from a handgun, Bishop said.

Several people fled before police arrived on the scene, police added.

No one was injured.

On Monday, March 7, Danbury PD Det. Lt. Mark Williams said investigators are sorting through the information provided by the responding police officers and the information they obtained.

"We take this type of incident very seriously and are thankful that no one was injured," Williams said. "As the investigation moves forward, we anticipate the outcome to result in multiple arrests."

Anyone with information can contact Det. Thomas Collins at (203) 797-4662, t.collins@danbury-ct.gov, or call the confidential tips line at (203) 790-8477.

