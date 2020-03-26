Photos: Resident Escapes After House Fire Breaks Out In Danbury

A Fairfield County resident was able to escape a house fire without injury.

The fire took place around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 25, on. Royal Drive in Danbury, said Danbury Fire Department Spokesperson James Gagliardo.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found smoke showing and an advancing fire in the rear of the home, Gagliardo said.

A single occupant in the home was able to safely escape with no injuries and was evaluated by Danbury Hospital EMS.

Fire crews did an excellent job knocking down the fire considering there were no hydrants in the area and volunteer firefighters from Germantown, Beaver Brook, and Mill Plain fire departments responded with tankers and manpower, Gagliardo said.

Water Witch Hose Co. #7 also responded with lighting and air support, as the City of Danbury Police Department and the Danbury Volunteer Fire Department Fire Police assisted with scene security and traffic control.

Once the main fire was extinguished, firefighters had to perform an extensive overhaul to confirm the extinguishment of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

