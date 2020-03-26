Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Danbury Daily Voice serves Danbury, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Danbury Daily Voice serves Danbury, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Town-By-Town Look At COVID-19 Cases In Connecticut
Police & Fire

Photos: Resident Escapes After House Fire Breaks Out In Danbury

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A resident was able to escape injury during a fire at a Danbury home. Photo Credit: Rob Fish
Firefighters battle a fire at a Danbury home. Photo Credit: Rob Fish
Numerous fire departments responded to help battle a Danbury house fire. Photo Credit: Rob Fish

A Fairfield County resident was able to escape a house fire without injury.

The fire took place around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 25, on. Royal Drive in Danbury, said Danbury Fire Department Spokesperson James Gagliardo.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found smoke showing and an advancing fire in the rear of the home, Gagliardo said.

A single occupant in the home was able to safely escape with no injuries and was evaluated by Danbury Hospital EMS.

Fire crews did an excellent job knocking down the fire considering there were no hydrants in the area and volunteer firefighters from Germantown, Beaver Brook, and Mill Plain fire departments responded with tankers and manpower, Gagliardo said.

Water Witch Hose Co. #7 also responded with lighting and air support, as the City of Danbury Police Department and the Danbury Volunteer Fire Department Fire Police assisted with scene security and traffic control.

Once the main fire was extinguished, firefighters had to perform an extensive overhaul to confirm the extinguishment of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Danbury Daily Voice!

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Danbury Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.