Caught In Act: Man Nabbed Attempting To Use Fake ID At Bank, Police Say

A 58-year-old man was nabbed at a Fairfield County bank by police for allegedly attempting to change the pin number on a checking account that did not belong to him.

Michael Nelson, 57, of Brooklyn, was arrested on March 2, after officers responded to the TD Bank in Darien for a report of attempted identity theft, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to Palmieri, bank employees said Nelson entered the bank and provided a Pennsylvania ID to an employee and was attempting to change the password to a bank account under the name on the ID.

The employee became suspicious as she spoke with Nelson and noticed that a fraudulent attempt had been made on the same account in January, Palmieri said.

In addition, the account belonged to a white male, and Nelson is black, police said.

Officers spoke to Nelson, who was still on the scene when they arrived, who then admitted the identification he was using was fake.

Nelson was taken into custody and charged with forgery, identity theft, and criminal impersonation.

He was released on a written promise to appear and is due to appear in court on March 13.

