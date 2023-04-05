6 Danbury Businesses Nailed For Violation Of Liquor Laws

Six Danbury businesses have been found to allegedly violated one or more state liquor laws during an inspection.

The inspection conducted by the state Department of Liquor Control along with members of the Danbury Police took place on Friday, March 24, said Det. Lt. David Pardovich of the Danbury Police.

The investigation began after the Danbury Police Department received a growing number of complaints related to these establishments, Pardovich said.

The six businesses inspected in Danbury were:

La Esquina De Pio Pio, 1 Division St.

Red House Bar and Café, 68 Keeler St.

La Canchita, 6 Delay St.

La Noche (formerly Zona Azul), 103 Railroad Place

Club Diamond, 101 Railroad Place

El Bacano, 11 Railroad Place

All of the businesses were found to have one or more liquor law violations which included restroom sanitation, refilling alcohol containers, minors loitering, sale of alcohol to minors, various liquor permit/signage issues, no age statement forms, and Hookah smoking, Pardovich added.

A minor found drinking alcohol inside El Bacano was issued an infraction for possession of alcohol by a minor by Danbury Police.

The Department of Liquor Control submitted an investigation report and will be following up with possible enforcement action for the businesses.

