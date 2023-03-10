4 Charged With Selling Cocaine, Fentanyl, Pills In Danbury, Police Say

A months-long operation into a local narcotics trafficking organization in Northern Fairfield County resulted in four arrests and the seizure of large amounts of drugs and cash, police said.

The arrests resulted from the execution of 18 search warrants and an arrest warrant by the Brookfield and Danbury Police Departments on Wednesday, March 8 that stemmed from a months-long investigation into a local narcotics trafficking organization.

The investigation, known as "Operation Trinity Café," began when police responded to a non-fatal overdose in Brookfield and learned that Danbury resident Kenny Miliano, age 35, had been distributing narcotics in the area.

When a Brookfield PD detective then learned that the Danbury Police Department's Special Investigations Division was familiar with Miliano, the two departments then teamed up and with the help of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, identified three other suspects that had been working with him.

After the search warrants were applied for and granted, they were executed at the homes of Miliano and three other suspects by the DEA, New Milford Police Department, Ridgefield Police Department, Lewisboro, New York Police Department, Newtown Police Department, and members of the Brookfield and Danbury Police Departments.

During the search, police found and seized around two pounds of crack cocaine, five ounces of powder cocaine, four pounds of fentanyl, 1.6 pounds of opioid pills, and drug paraphernalia. Additionally, they also found around $20,000 in cash, suspected high-value jewelry, and high-end sneakers, which were believed to be the proceeds of the sale of narcotics.

The following suspects were arrested:

Danbury resident Herman Davis, age 34, who was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Danbury resident Ariel Cuevas, age 34, who was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance within a housing complex, and possession of drug paraphernalia;

New Milford resident Lindsay Salerno, who was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, operating a drug factory, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miliano was also arrested and charged with the following on both March 8 and in arrest warrants served by Danbury and Brookfield Police:

16 counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Four counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance;

Possession of drug paraphernalia;

12 counts of sale of a controlled substance;

First-degree reckless endangerment.

Miliano is currently held on a $1 million bond for his alleged offenses discovered on March 8, and on a $750,000 bond for his alleged offenses in his arrest warrants.

Davis and Cuevas are currently being held on $750,000 bonds. Salerno was processed by New Milford Police and later released.

