Pedestrian Killed In Danbury Crash

The incident occurred in Danbury around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 20 in the area of Lake Avenue Extension and Mill Ridge Road.

According to Erin Henry, spokeswoman for the Danbury Police, officers found the unnamed pedestrian lying in the westbound lane of Lake Avenue Extension in front of the Ethan Allen Hotel with significant injuries.

The victim was transported to Danbury Hospital where they were pronounced dead, Henry said.

The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of family members.

Henry said the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Early Thursday, March 21, officials said the driver would not be charged.

Lake Avenue Extension was closed for several hours while the Danbury Police Accident Investigation Team completed the initial investigation.

Anyone who may have observed the accident or who may have any information regarding it is asked to contact Officer Wolen or Sergeant Wakeman at 203-797-4614.

