Support Pours In For Family Of School Staffer From Danbury After His Death At Age 28

Donations are pouring in to support the family of a late 28-year-old man who worked at multiple schools in Fairfield County.

Edwin Ordonez died from injuries sustained in an accident on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to the organizers of a GoFundMe set up for his family.

He is survived by his wife, Aracely, and his 4-month-old daughter, Sarah, the organizers said.

According to the GoFundMe, Ordonez worked as the interim director at the Danbury War Memorial, and he also worked for Ridgefield Public Schools at Scotland Elementary School and at Ridgefield High School.

As of Sunday, Aug. 7, the fundraiser has received more than $14,000 of its $50,000 goal.

"His family and the communities of Ridgefield, Danbury, and beyond will miss him dearly," organizers said. "All funds collected will go directly to Edwin’s wife and daughter to help with their future living and educational needs."

