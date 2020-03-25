Margot Cantrall, 82, Of Danbury: Chemist, Accomplished Singer

Margot (Benz) Cantrall, 82, died on March 22 in Danbury Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was born in New York City on August 21, 1937 to Max and Louise (Steudle) Benz, who emigrated from Germany in the 1920s.

Margot grew up in the Pelham Bay area of the Bronx and attended both Hunter High School and Hunter College, graduating with a BA in Chemistry in 1959. That same year she joined Lederle Laboratories — part of American Cyanamid, where she met her future husband, Edward Cantrall, also a chemist. She was a member of the team which developed Ethambutol, a. well-known anti-tuburculosis drug. She retired in 1970 to raise a family and to volunteer and support various local interests.

Margot was an accomplished singer, pianist, tennis and paddle player, gardener, chef, needle worker, community and church volunteer and sideline fan. She was also a lover of long walks, ice cream and the Yankees.

Margot is survived by her husband of Danbury, a daughter, Corinne Patten with her husband James Patten and three granddaughters, Kendall, Dillyn and Sydney of New Canaan; a son, William Cantrall, of Millburn, NJ., a sister, Elizbeth Morlock of Moraga, CA; a niece, Jennifer Jewel of Lafayette, CA; and a cousin, Herta Ross, of Coventry, RI whose extended family are regarded as nephews and nieces

Margot lived many years in Wyckoff, NJ, where she raised her family, Santa Fe, NM, and Essex, CT and also enjoyed over 35 summers on Nantucket Island where the family has a summer residence.

In honor of her memory, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association .

A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a future date. For online condolence and updates, please visit Hoyt Funeral Home .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.