Danbury's Catherine Ann Spiegel, 85, Psychotherapist Who Loved The Ocean

Catherine Ann Spiegel died peacefully on January 29 at St. John Paul II Center in Danbury. Catherine was born on June 7, 1935 in Dayton, OH to the late Harry Carmack and Mary Elizabeth Madigan Carmack.

Catherine, known as Ann to her many friends and colleagues, graduated from the University of Dayton and went on to get her master’s degree at New York University. She spent most of her adult life passionately working as a psychotherapist and took great pride in being able to assist her clients to live more full and happy lives.

In her younger years, Ann enjoyed playing tennis, skiing and swimming and eagerly shared those joys with her children as they were growing up. She was an avid reader, loved poetry and music and, in quiet moments, could be found with a paintbrush and watercolors capturing moments that touched her heart.

Her true love, however, was the ocean and all of the gifts it left behind. During summer months she would find her way back to Cape Cod where she would happily jump into the ocean for a brisk swim and then wander for hours beach combing and delighting in finding and collecting shells. Each new find seemed magical and her blue eyes would show with excitement and joy. Her love of the ocean has been passed along to her children and grandchildren who will always remember her and smile as they walk along some of her favorite beaches or reach down and collect a sand dollar or jingle shell.

Ann is survived by her three beloved children: daughter Mary Josephine Carmack Emmet (husband Richard H.), son Daniel A. Spiegel (wife Lisa) and daughter Stephanie V. Porteus who adored her to the moon and back and will miss her forever. She also leaves behind seven cherished grandchildren, Robert Hepburn Emmet, Margaret Madigan Emmet (husband Matthew W. Burns) and Grace Sherwood Emmet; Keenan Daniel Spiegel (wife Andraya) and Patrick James (wife Kaya), Jonathan Carmack and Brendan Cavanaugh Porteus as well as two great-grandchildren, Daniel and Keenan Spiegel. She will be affectionally remembered by several of her grandchildren as “Nanny Buggy” and will continue to live in the hearts and souls of all of her loving family. We will see her in the brightest star.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Catherine’s memory to the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The family will hold private services. A public Celebration of Life Gathering is planned at a future date. To light a candle or leave a condolence please visit Danbury Memorial Funeral Home.

Obituary provided by Danbury Memorial Funeral Home.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.