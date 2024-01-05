Fair 34°

SHARE

Newtown Teacher Charged With Sexual Assault Of Student For Second Time

A music teacher has been charged with alleged sexual assault of a minor student in Northern Fairfield County.

Richard Neal

Richard Neal

Photo Credit: Newtown Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Richard Neal, age 69, of Newtown, was charged on Thursday, Jan. 4 by the Newtown Police Department.

According to Det. Lt. Liam Seabrook of the Newtown Police, Neal was arrested following an investigation into having an inappropriate relationship who was a minor at the time.

Neal was arrested last year on the same charges with another student, Seabrook said.

He was charged with:

  • Sex assault with a victim between the ages of 13 and 15
  • Sex assault second-degree
  • Illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16

Neal was held on a $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 5. 

to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE