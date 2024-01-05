Newtown Teacher Charged With Sexual Assault Of Student For Second Time

Richard Neal, age 69, of Newtown, was charged on Thursday, Jan. 4 by the Newtown Police Department.

According to Det. Lt. Liam Seabrook of the Newtown Police, Neal was arrested following an investigation into having an inappropriate relationship who was a minor at the time.

Neal was arrested last year on the same charges with another student, Seabrook said.

He was charged with:

Sex assault with a victim between the ages of 13 and 15

Sex assault second-degree

Illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16

Neal was held on a $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 5.

