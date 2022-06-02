Man, Woman Charged With Sexual Assault Of Child In Danbury, Police Say

Two people have been arrested in Fairfield County for the alleged sexual abuse of a child.

The arrests come after an investigation in Danbury following a complaint made in September 2021.

Danbury police began an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of a child. The child, who is now an adult, was the complainant, said Det. Lt. Mark Williams, of the Danbury Police.

After a lengthy investigation, including the issuance and execution of several search warrants and other investigative techniques, arrest warrants for two suspects were issued, Williams said.

On Tuesday, May 31, Danbury Police and Homeland Security took both suspects into custody, he added.

They have been identified as Kenneth Gardner, age 51, and Lisa Gardner, age 51, address unknown.

Kenneth Gardner was charged with:

Sexual assault with force

Three counts of sexual assault first-degree

Five counts of sexual assault, incest

Five counts of a risk of injury to a minor/sexual contact

Conspiracy to commit sexual assault/incest

Criminal attempt to commit sexual assault with force

Criminal attempt to commit sexual assault/incest

Lisa Gardner was charged with:

Conspiracy to commit sexual assault

Criminal liability-sexual assault

Conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a minor/sexual contact

She is being held on a $300,000 bond.

