Danbury Mother, Daughter Claim $10K Lottery Prize

A Fairfield County mother and daughter are celebrating their good fortune after claiming a $10,000 lottery prize.

Danbury residents Terry Lionheart and her daughter, Amy Lionheart, claimed the 10X Cash 15th Edition prize on Friday, May 27, Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, June 3.

CT Lottery said Terry and Amy typically go grocery shopping together at a major supermarket.

However, after a recent long day at work, Amy was too tired to take them shopping, so Terry visited a bodega that was close by for some groceries.

She also decided to stop by Tropical Deli in Danbury, which was nearby, as she'd always wanted to buy a scratch ticket there but had never done so before, the lottery said.

“I bought one last 10X Cash (15th Edition) ticket and brought it home," Terry told CT Lottery. "Normally, I scratch them as soon as I get them, but for some reason, I didn’t play it until the next day over breakfast. I scratched row two and won $2,000, and a couple of rows later, I won another $8,000!”

CT Lottery said the women plan to put the funds into a new house Amy purchased for the two of them.

