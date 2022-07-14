Danbury Man Sentenced To 22 Years For Sexual Acts With A Child

A Fairfield County man who met a 14-year-old girl online and traveled to another state to bring her to his home has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Wayne Marcell, age 36, of Danbury, was sentenced on Tuesday, July 12, to prison time, plus 10 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $30,000 fine, said Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court:

In April 2021, a 14-year-old girl in Georgia met Robert Fyke, of Lubbock, Texas, on an online video/chat platform. Fyke and the minor victim then used Kik and other social media platforms to communicate.

In May 2021, Fyke drove from Texas to Georgia, picked up the minor victim, and drove her back to Lubbock. The minor victim resided with Fyke for approximately four weeks, and Fyke produced sexually explicit images of the victim.

While living with Fyke, the minor victim began communicating with Marcell on a video game and social media platforms.

In June 2021, Marcell paid an individual $2,000 to drive the minor victim from Texas to Illinois. Marcell then drove from Connecticut to Illinois, picked up the minor victim, and brought her to his home in Danbury, court records show.

Once at his home, Marcell engaged in multiple illicit sexual acts with the minor victim, and took photos and videos of the sexual abuse, the US Attorney's Office said.

Marcell has paid restitution of $86,885.74 to his minor victim.

He has been detained since his arrest on related state charges on June 23, 2021. On April 5, he pleaded guilty in federal court to sexual exploitation of a child, officials said.

Fyke pleaded guilty to a related charge in the Northern District of Texas and on December 16, 2021, was sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment.

