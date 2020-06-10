Amazon To Open Distribution Center In Danbury

Three years after a video pitch for Amazon to move to an area city went viral, the mega-company has announced it's taking the bait.

The big news, announced Wednesday, June 10, is that Amazon will be coming to Fairfield County when the company repurposes the former Scholastic Corporation on Old Sherman Turnpike in Danbury into a distribution facility.

Three years ago, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton worked hard on a video to entice the company to move to Danbury. It might have taken a while, but the effort paid off.

“We are so excited to bring Amazon here to the City of Danbury,” said Boughton. “We anticipate at least 400 new jobs and several opportunities for Danbury residents."

In addition, the company will bring a huge economic opportunity for the city and generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue, Boughton said.

The property, which is owned by Phil DiGennaro, the managing member of the Sound Development Group, said the city was "an absolute pleasure to work with on this project."

"I have never worked with a municipality that has been so fair and moved at such an efficient pace,” he said.

A big focus of the conversion will be bringing revitalization and redevelopment to the area.

No word yet on when work will begin on the project.

