Overcast 49°

SHARE

Murder-Suicide: Man Stabs Woman, Self At Danbury Residence, Toddler Hospitalized

A 29-year-old man and 21-year-old woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Fairfield County that happened while a toddler was home, police said.

<p>The incident happened at a home on Griffing Avenue in Danbury, police said.</p>

The incident happened at a home on Griffing Avenue in Danbury, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Authorities learned of the incident on Monday, Nov. 20 around 7:30 a.m., when first responders arrived at an apartment in Danbury on Griffing Avenue and found two dead adults and a toddler inside, Danbury Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 22. 

The toddler was found uninjured but was later taken to Danbury Hospital for evaluation out of caution, police said. An examination confirmed that the toddler had not been injured during the incident. 

An investigation into the gruesome scene eventually determined that the man, identified as 29-year-old Dheraldy Caldeira, had killed the 21-year-old woman with a large kitchen knife before using it on himself, according to police. 

The names of the woman and toddler were not released because of disclosure laws. 

"As the two were in a domestic relationship, this is an example of domestic violence of the worst kind," the department said. 

to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE