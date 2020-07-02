Photos: Fisherman Recounts Close Encounter With Black Bear In Candlewood Lake

An area fisherman who was out for a day of fun in Northern Fairfield County on Candlewood Lake with two buddies ended up catching great shots of a bear swimming in the water instead of fish.

Thomas Spitzfaden, of Danbury, said he recently invited two buddies to go fishing when they maneuvered the boat to pick up what they thought was a log floating in the water.

"We left my dock in Danbury and decided to head up north into New Milford," Spitzfaden said. "As we got into southern New Milford halfway toward Chimney Point and Oak Point right out in the middle of the lake I saw what I thought was a log or something that fell off of someone’s boat."

Spitzfaden said he was headed right for the "log", so he slowed down and to retrieve it.

"I didn’t want another boat to hit it," he said. "As we got closer we discovered that it was a bear who was headed for Vaughn’s Neck."

The group quickly got out of the way and made sure that he or she made it.

The long swim seemed like an easy feat for this guy or gal, Spitzfaden said.

"Once reaching the land we thought the bear might take a breather," he said. "That didn’t happen though he went right up the hill like nothing. The swim and hill didn’t slow him down at all."

