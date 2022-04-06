CT Fire Departments Warn Of Recalled Carbon Monoxide, Fire Detectors

Several fire departments in Connecticut are warning residents of a recent recall for a smoke, fire, and carbon monoxide detector after concerns the system is defective.

The recall was issued by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission Thursday, March 31 for the brand name Universal Security monitors.

The recall includes the two-in-one Photoelectric smoke, fire, and carbon monoxide alarms in model MPC322S with a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN09 and model MPC122S with a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN02. The model number and date code are printed on the back of the alarms, the CPSC said.

The company found the alarms can fail to alert residents to hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, posing a risk of poisoning or death, the recall alert said.

The alarms were sold at electrical distributors nationwide and websites, including Walmart.com between June 2017 and December 2019 for between $50 and $80, the alert added.

Universal Security Instruments has received two reports of units that failed to alarm for the presence of carbon monoxide within the specified time requirement, the recall alert said. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately contact Universal Security Instruments for a free replacement alarm, but keep using the recalled alarms until they install replacement alarms.

The company can be reached at 877-220-0046 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online here.

