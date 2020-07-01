Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Danbury Daily Voice
Black Bear Takes A Swim In Candlewood Lake

Kathy Reakes
You never know where you might run into a black bear these days.
Photo Credit: Brian Reddington/Facebook

You never know where you might spot a black bear these days -- including swimming in a lake.

Fairfield County resident Wesley Inman sent Daily Voice this photo of a bear swimming in Candlewood Lake in Brookfield that was posted on the Brookfield Happenings and Business Facebook page.

The photo was taken by Brian Reddington who was out paddleboarding in the middle of Candlewood when he stumbled onto this guy.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Wildlife Division said it's common to spot black bears, yes in water, as well as neighborhoods.

The best action to take is to back away, officials said. Most of the bears are not out to harm anyone unless provoked or they have little ones near. 

