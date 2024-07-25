Eyeglass Retailer Warby Parker To Open 7th CT Location At Danbury Fair Mall

The store will open at the Danbury Fair Mall on Saturday, July 27, and will offer the latest styles at rock-bottom prices.

For years, the business was known as an online brand where you can have five pairs of glasses shipped to you to "try on." However, it became so popular that it opened retail stores with funky artwork by famous and up-and-coming artists.

Officials said the new store will be located on the second floor between Zales and Starbucks.

"Ahead of back-to-school shopping, our Danbury Fair Mall store will make it easier for our Fairfield County and greater Connecticut customers to access all their vision care needs," company officials said.

Besides glasses, the store also offers eye exams.

Danbury is the latest in a rash of Warby stores opening in the region, including its first Connecticut store in Greenwich in 2018.

Other Fairfield locations include The SoNo Collection in Norwalk and the Darien Commons in Darien.

Company officials said the Danbury store will stock the brand’s full sun and optical assortment, including the newest Summer 2024 collection.

On opening day, customers will receive a unique tote bag with purchase.

The Danbury store's artwork is courtesy of Italian illustrator Giacomo Bagnara.

The mall is at 7 Backus Ave, Danbury.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.