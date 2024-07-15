Ex-Fairfield County State Rep Apologizes For Posting Meme Making Light Of Trump Assassination A

Democrat Kenneth Gucker, who is running for the 138th District in Danbury, posted the meme, which showed up on X and Facebook on Saturday, July 13.

The meme depicted an image from a 1960s sitcom, "Get Smart," implying the bullet "missed him by that much."

By Sunday, July 14, after receiving thousands of views, the negative comments began to pile up, and Gucker removed the post and wrote:

"Gun violence is never a joking matter, and yesterday, a regrettable incident occurred where a meme was attached to a group of photos. This was a regrettable incident, and the post has been removed."

The meme and photos posted on Facebook were mixed when Gucker’s campaign visited U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes’ campaign office.

But an apology doesn't seem enough for state Republican leaders who, by Monday, July 15, demanded that Gutter withdraw from the race, including the Danbury CT Republican Town Committee, which said:

"We are appalled by Ken Gucker’s actions following the assassination attempt on former President Trump. We call on Mayor Roberto Alves to remove him from the Majorie Reservoir Commission. It is clear that anyone who makes light of political violence is not fit to serve our towns. We deserve better."

No word from Gucker yet on his plans. Attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

