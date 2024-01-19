Danbury Water Main Break Closes Wcsu Campuses

The break took place in Danbury on the Westside early Friday, Jan. 19.

According to college officials, both WestConn campuses -- Midtown on White Street and Westside off Lake Avenue Extension -- are closed.

Level 1 staff (essential workers) are required to report at their normal work times. For more information about work procedures during winter weather events, click here.

All dining services on the Westside campus will be unavailable due to the water main break.

The shuttle service will operate on a weekend schedule, campus officials said.

Students with rotations, internships, or other in-person off-campus commitments are to follow the requirements of their host location.

Officials did not say when the break might be repaired.

