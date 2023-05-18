Danbury Educator Earns Exceptional Principal Award

In Danbury, Rogers Park Middle School Principal, Dr. Kristy Zaleta, accepted the award from the Connecticut Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents.

The award “recognizes a school principal who goes beyond the day-to-day demands of their position to create an exceptional educational environment for Latino students and their families,” the organization said.

Rogers Park Middle School is composed of 78 percent of Black, indigenous students of color, 63 percent of which are Hispanic students, and 43 percent multilingual learners.

The diverse student population has shown double-digit growth in reading and math this year alone.

“It's an honor to be recognized for the work we do at Rogers Park Middle School to engage and welcome our families,” Zaleta said. “Awards like these are never earned alone."

Zaleta’s educational philosophy is based on her uncompromising belief that all children can learn, given a positive and engaging learning environment, a committed and focused educational team, in partnership with an encouraging community, and a supportive family, the organization added.

