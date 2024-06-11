Fatal Overnight Crash: 57-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Danbury

The incident occurred in Danbury around 7:30 p.m., Monday, June 10, in the area of 39 Brushy Hill Road.

According to Erin Henry, a spokesman for the Danbury Police, Charles Preston, of Danbury, was found in the roadway by patrol officers who responded to a reported accident in the area.

Officers found a motorcycle had left the roadway, and Preston was severely injured and pronounced dead on the scene, Henry said.

The initial investigation was completed by the Danbury Police Accident Investigation Team, which suggests Preston lost control while navigating a turn and left the roadway, striking an embankment/rock.

Anyone who may have observed the motorcycle driving in the area or has any information regarding the accident is asked to contact Officer Lyder or Officer Wolen at the Danbury Police Department at 203-797-4614.

