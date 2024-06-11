Fair 62°

SHARE

Fatal Overnight Crash: 57-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Danbury

A 57-year-old Fairfield County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a rock embankment.

The area of the fatal crash. 

The area of the fatal crash. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Danbury around 7:30 p.m., Monday, June 10, in the area of 39 Brushy Hill Road.

According to Erin Henry, a spokesman for the Danbury Police, Charles Preston, of Danbury, was found in the roadway by patrol officers who responded to a reported accident in the area.

Officers found a motorcycle had left the roadway, and Preston was severely injured and pronounced dead on the scene, Henry said.

The initial investigation was completed by the Danbury Police Accident Investigation Team, which suggests Preston lost control while navigating a turn and left the roadway, striking an embankment/rock. 

Anyone who may have observed the motorcycle driving in the area or has any information regarding the accident is asked to contact Officer Lyder or Officer Wolen at the Danbury Police Department at 203-797-4614.

to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE