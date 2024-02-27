CT Man Busted In Danbury For Drug Sales Throughout City, Police Say

New Haven County resident Gerald Blake Rockhead, age 45, of Waterbury, was charged on Monday, Feb. 26 by detectives from the Danbury Police Department.

Det. Capt. Mark Williams of the Danbury Police, said the arrest was the result of a several-month-long investigation into illegal drug sales throughout the city of Danbury.

Detectives had received complaints from concerned citizens about illegal drug sales by Rockhead, a convicted drug dealer, who was known to detectives from the Special Investigations Division through past investigations and arrests, Williams said.

Williams said during a warrant search of his vehicle, cell phone, and an apartment he stays in, detectives recovered 57 grams of crack cocaine, $320, and an electronic scale and other packaging material.

Rockhead was charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of more than one ounce of crack with intent to sell

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Risk of Injury to a minor, 2 counts

Operating a vehicle with no license

Violation of a protective order, 3 counts

He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

