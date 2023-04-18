Chilling Threats: Danbury Man Threatened To Kill Co-Worker, Shoot Up Business

The incident took place in Danbury on Monday, April 17 at Arcmed located on Shelter Rock Road.

According to Erin Henry, spokesperson for the Danbury Police, officers responders to the business after receiving a threatening complaint.

Upon arrival, officers met with a manager who explained an incident that took place between two employees where one employee threatened to kill another. Additionally, a witness told police that the same employee made a threat to shoot up and bomb the building, Henry said.

A check of the suspect revealed that he has a valid Conneceticut pistol permit and multiple firearms registered to him.

Due to the severity of the claims, a Risk Protection Order was completed. A search warrant was executed, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in various calibers and all known weapons were seized, Henry said.

The suspect, Jun Yao Chen, of Danbury, was arrested and charged with:

Threatening

Criminal mischief

Disorderly conduct

Chen is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danbury Police Department at 203-797-4611.

To send an anonymous text tip, text keyword DANBURYPD and your message/tip to 847411 (tip411).

