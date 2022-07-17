Sonic Drive-In To Hold Grand Opening For New Danbury Eatery

Sonic Drive-In has announced plans to open a new location in Fairfield County in the coming days.

The new restaurant in Danbury will begin serving customers on Thursday, July 21, according to an announcement from representatives.

The restaurant is located at 172 White St., and it will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

On the opening day, the Danbury location will offer free corn dogs to all guests while supplies last, representatives said.

The eatery will offer a drive-thru and walk-up counter service.

“We’re so excited to open this new SONIC location as we introduce our signature menu and fast and friendly service to the Danbury community,” said Mir Sabbir Ahmed, the owner of the Danbury location. “We’re located in close proximity to the Danbury courthouse, Danbury Hospital and Western Connecticut State University, allowing us to provide a new mealtime option for students, workers and downtown residents.”

