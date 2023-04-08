New Barnes & Noble Opening In Danbury Fair Mall

Book and magazine fans will be able to spend hours browsing the latest editions when mega-bookseller Barnes & Noble opens its new store at the Danbury Fair Mall.

The grand opening is planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 12 with author Amy Poeppel cutting the ribbon and signing copies of her newest book, "The Sweet Spot," company officials said.

The bookseller will relocate from Danbury Square to Danbury Fair Mall, into the space formerly occupied by Arhaus. The new location will feature a B&N Café and showcase a new design seen in the most recent Barnes & Noble store openings.

The store is located next to DICK’S Sporting Goods. The new store is 20,000 square feet across two floors, opposite Old Navy on Level One and across from Ulta Beauty on Level Two.

“We have enjoyed a very happy 32 years at our Danbury Square location which was one of the earliest stores to be opened by Barnes & Noble," said James Daunt, CEO, of Barnes & Noble. "We are so pleased to be moving such a short distance down the road and to such a prominent location.”

Company officials said Barnes & Noble is experiencing a period of tremendous growth, buoyed by a reading renaissance and renewed enthusiasm for physical bookstores. In 2022, Barnes & Noble opened more new bookstores in a single year than it had in the decade since 2009.

The bookseller expects to open over 30 new bookstores in 2023, with the new Danbury location being the second to open in Connecticut since 2021.

“We are so glad to bring this beautiful new store to the neighborhood we’ve been a part of for so long,” said Store Manager Karen Petras, a Barnes & Noble bookseller of 9 years.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.