Danbury Location Among New Barnes & Noble Stores Planned For 2023

Book lovers in the region will have a new option for their next binge as bookseller giant Barnes & Noble continues to expand at an "unprecedented" rate.

Barnes & Noble announced that it would open 30 new stores in 2023 on top of the 16 stores it opened in 2022, a sharp contrast to the store's pandemic-era closings and furloughs reported by Publisher's Weekly.

At least one of the 30 new stores will open in Fairfield County, Barnes & Noble told Daily Voice. It will be in Danbury.

The slew of announced openings marks a rebound for Barnes & Noble after a decade of opening only one or two stores annually since 2009.

Some of the new storefronts are taking over spaces once used by the now-defunct Amazon Books, an ironic move given that Amazon once threatened Barnes & Noble's viability, as reported by Axios.

The new Danbury location is slated to open in April.

