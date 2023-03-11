Danbury Community Crafts The Menu At This BBQ Restaurant

A husband and wife duo who started their business by cooking for "barbecue night," a guest feature at a cafe in Fairfield County are now co-owners of a thriving brick-and-mortar restaurant at the same location.

Matt and Stacey Lombardo, owners of Farmboys Smokin BBQ located on South Street in Danbury, must have been inspired by their menu when they slow-cooked their restaurant business, growing from feeding friends and family, to pop-up events and food trucks, and finally, to a permanent establishment with rave reviews.

Open for service since May 2022, the eatery serves up pulled pork, chicken and waffles, and racks of ribs, but is best known for its brisket options.

"The brisket is the best seller," co-owner Stacey told Daily Voice. "Then we started making a brisket grilled cheese, so between the brisket sandwich, brisket dinner, and brisket grilled cheese, that's what we're known for."

Called the "lights-out" brisket grilled cheese, the sandwich includes "succulent" smoked beef brisket, caramelized onions, and melted cheese, all served on Texas toast.

Farmboys started with a small menu, Stacey said, but serves temporary specials to see how customers react and if the new items deserve a place on the permanent menu.

The restaurant's smoked meatloaf is currently getting the "special" treatment, topped with melted cheese, brown gravy, drizzled garlic aioli and ranch on a grinder.

"Many have asked to add [the meatloaf] to the permanent menu so we may end up adding it," a post on the restaurant's Facebook page said.

Farmboys, which also offers catering services, is well-touted on both Facebook and Yelp, which Stacey credits to its staff's hard work and dedication, great food, and atmosphere.

"Delicious food," one Yelp reviewer said. "We had the beef rib that was so tender and the brisket that had an amazing bark. Cute and casual, definitely try it out for some smokin' southern food."

Farmboys will keep growing, Stacey said, and will continue to look to the community's cues for what delicious smoked meal to make next.

