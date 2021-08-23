Not Over Yet: Slow-Moving Henri Bringing More Drenching Downpours, Flash Flooding

Fears of dangerous winds from Henri never materialized for most of this region after the storm weakened significantly before making landfall, which wound up being about 50 miles farther east than earlier projections.

But Henri has not exited yet. The slow-moving system is bringing more drenching downpours, leading to flash flooding on Monday, Aug. 23.

Henri (pronounced ON-ree) became a Category 1 hurricane late Saturday morning, before returning to tropical storm status early Sunday morning.

It's now been downgraded to a tropical depression as it continues to produce heavy rainfall across states in the mid and north Atlantic and southern New England.

Generally, a total of 2 to 4 inches of rain fell throughout the region over the weekend, with locally higher amounts as high as 6 inches from the storm's outer bands.

Henri is expected to produce additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches on Monday, with locally higher amounts possible. (See the first image above for Monday's projections for rainfall in the region, with areas in dark green expected to see 2 to 4 inches of new precipitation.)

Heavy rainfall from Henri will continue to result in limited to considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding impacts, along with minor to isolated moderate river flooding.

Flood watches are in effect across southeast New York, Long Island, portions of New England, New Jersey, and eastern Pennsylvania.

Early Monday morning, the center of Henri was located inland about 60 miles north-northwest of New York City and about 90 miles west of Hartford.

"The depression is nearly stationary at the moment, but is expected to begin an eastward motion by later this morning into the afternoon hours," the NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center said on Monday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 miles per hour with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast to occur during the next 48 hours.

Swells are expected to continue across much of the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada through Monday. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Henri will finally head out after nightfall on Monday, leading to a mostly sunny day on Tuesday, Aug. 24 with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.