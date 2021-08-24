Henri: How Much Rain Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Connecticut

Fears of dangerous winds from Henri never materialized for most of this region after the storm weakened significantly before making landfall, which wound up being about 50 miles farther east than earlier projections.

But the storm, though disorganized, did manage to cause dangerous flooding in many areas, with drenching downpours at times over the course of nearly 48 hours.

A total of just over 8 inches of rainfall were recorded in New York City (in Central Park).

Here's a rundown of totals early Monday evening, Aug. 23 in Connecticut from reports by the National Weather Service and other sources:

Fairfield County

Brookfield, 2.39 inches

Danbury, 3.63 inches

Darien, 3.6 inches

Fairfield, 2.30 inches

Greenwich, 3.41 inches

New Canaan, 2.5 inches

Ridgefield, 2.75 inches

Shelton, 2.99 inches

Stamford, 3.3 inches

New Haven County

Bethany, 2.93 inches

Branford, 2.33 inches

Meriden Airport, 2.85 inches

New Haven, 2.4 inches

Milford, 2.18 inches

Naugatuck, 2.36 inches

Wallingford, 2.55 inches

Hartford County

East Granby, 3.0 inches

Hartford, 2.6 inches

Manchester, 4.56 inches

Rocky Hill, 2.60 inches

South Windsor, 4.50 inches

Litchfield County

Litchfield, 1.8 inches

Torrington, 1.6 inches

Tolland County

Columbia, 3.12 inches

Storrs, 2.1 inches

Middlesex County

Durham, 3.54 inches

East Hampton, 2.5 inches

Saybrook Manor, 2.49 inches

New London County

Lyme, 3.03 inches

New London, 3.89 inches

Norwich, 3.51 inches

Windham County

Danielson, 1.8 inches

Killingly, 1.7 inches

