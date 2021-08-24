Henri: How Much Rain Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Connecticut

Fears of dangerous winds from Henri never materialized for most of this region after the storm weakened significantly before making landfall, which wound up being about 50 miles farther east than earlier projections.
But the storm, though disorganized, did manage to cause dangerous flooding in many areas, with drenching downpours at times over the course of nearly 48 hours.
A total of just over 8 inches of rainfall were recorded in New York City (in Central Park).
Here's a rundown of totals early Monday evening, Aug. 23 in Connecticut from reports by the National Weather Service and other sources:
Fairfield County
Brookfield, 2.39 inches
Danbury, 3.63 inches
Darien, 3.6 inches
Fairfield, 2.30 inches
Greenwich, 3.41 inches
New Canaan, 2.5 inches
Ridgefield, 2.75 inches
Shelton, 2.99 inches
Stamford, 3.3 inches
New Haven County
Bethany, 2.93 inches
Branford, 2.33 inches
Meriden Airport, 2.85 inches
New Haven, 2.4 inches
Milford, 2.18 inches
Naugatuck, 2.36 inches
Wallingford, 2.55 inches
Hartford County
East Granby, 3.0 inches
Hartford, 2.6 inches
Manchester, 4.56 inches
Rocky Hill, 2.60 inches
South Windsor, 4.50 inches
Litchfield County
Litchfield, 1.8 inches
Torrington, 1.6 inches
Tolland County
Columbia, 3.12 inches
Storrs, 2.1 inches
Middlesex County
Durham, 3.54 inches
East Hampton, 2.5 inches
Saybrook Manor, 2.49 inches
New London County
Lyme, 3.03 inches
New London, 3.89 inches
Norwich, 3.51 inches
Windham County
Danielson, 1.8 inches
Killingly, 1.7 inches
