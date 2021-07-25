Fairfield County Man Becomes First CT Native To Medal In Swimming At Olympics In 33 Years

A swimming standout from Fairfield County has become one of the first Americans to win a medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Former Ridgefield High School standout Kieran Smith took third place in the 400-meter freestyle on Saturday, July 24.

The 22-year-old Smith finished with a time of 3:43.94 to take the bronze medal.

That makes him the first Connecticut native to medal in swimming at the Olympics since Janel Jorgensen in 1988, according to Connecticut Swimming.

Jorgensen, also a Ridgefield HS product, attended Stanford University.

The other Team USA swimmer, Jake Mitchell, placed eighth in the 400 free in 3:45.39 on Friday.

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics started Friday, July 23, and run through Sunday, Aug. 8.

Smith, a junior, is the first University of Florida Gator to qualify for the US Olympic swim team.

A 14-time NCAA All-American, Smith was named the 2020 SEC Male Swimmer of the Year. He holds the American record in the 500 Free, set at the 2020 SEC championships in 4:06.32.

