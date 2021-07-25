Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Breaking News: New Round Of Storms Will Bring Flooding Downpours, Wind Gusts Up To 60 MPH
Sports

Fairfield County Man Becomes First CT Native To Medal In Swimming At Olympics In 33 Years

Joe Lombardi

Kieran Smith
Kieran Smith Photo Credit: Florida Gators

A swimming standout from Fairfield County has become one of the first Americans to win a medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Former Ridgefield High School standout Kieran Smith took third place in the 400-meter freestyle on Saturday, July 24.

The 22-year-old Smith finished with a time of 3:43.94 to take the bronze medal.

That makes him the first Connecticut native to medal in swimming at the Olympics since Janel Jorgensen in 1988, according to Connecticut Swimming. 

Jorgensen, also a Ridgefield HS product, attended Stanford University.

The other Team USA swimmer, Jake Mitchell, placed eighth in the 400 free in 3:45.39 on Friday.

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics started Friday, July 23, and run through Sunday, Aug. 8.

Smith, a junior, is the first University of Florida Gator to qualify for the US Olympic swim team.

A 14-time NCAA All-American, Smith was named the 2020 SEC Male Swimmer of the Year. He holds the American record in the 500 Free, set at the 2020 SEC championships in 4:06.32.

