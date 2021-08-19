CT HS Basketball Star Commits To ACC Program

A prep basketball standout from Connecticut is taking his talent to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

Four-star point guard Brensley Joseph, who stars at the Putnam Science Academy in Windham County, signed a letter of intent with the University of Miami to join a star-studded Hurricanes recruiting class.

Joseph is ranked the 16th-best point guard and 101st-best overall player in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports, a prominent network of recruiting websites. ESPN had him ranked as the number 80 overall player and both sites had him listed as the top recruit in Connecticut.

A 6-foot-1 lefty, Joseph, who played on the AAU circuit, chose the Hurricanes over other offers from Boston College, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, and other schools.

Joseph spent one year at Putnam after transferring from Cushing Academy in Massachusetts.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bensley and his entire family into our Hurricane basketball program," Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga said in an announcement. "Bensley is an outstanding point guard, a great leader, an excellent defender, and a terrific passer. He is a valuable addition to our team.”

Joseph joins a recruiting class that ranks 24th nationally and fourth overall in the conference, including four-star forward Jakai Robinson and three-star guard Nisine Poplar.

Putnam County Science Academy Coach Dana Valentine touted Joseph’s work at the point, calling him a floor general who is extremely quick and explosive, noting that he has put in the work to improve his outside shooting game.

“His shooting has improved greatly over the past two years and that’s the biggest stride he’s made in his game,” he said. “As he was a younger guard just being so explosive and quick, he was able to live at the rim - but as he’s moved up in higher levels in prep school basketball and playing across the country he’s developed that jump shot.

“So he’s able to get to the rim at will, really good at pick-and-roll, and is just a competitor. That’s the thing I know he’ll bring day one,” Valentine added.

“Obviously there’s an adjustment for a freshman when they get to that level and it’s such a high level in the ACC, but he’s so competitive and just a great kid to be around, teammates love him so he’ll hit the ground running early on.

"He’ll find his way just because he’s so competitive and such a good-natured kid.”

