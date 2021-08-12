COVID-19: Guidance Released For CT Fall HS Sports

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) has laid out its plans for all fall high school sports this year.

Officials announced that all fall sports will have seasons this year, including football, with certain COVID-19-related protocols put in place to help curtail the spread of the virus.

Masks will be required for volleyball, swimming while outside the water, indoor cheerleading, and dance for athletes, coaches, and officials. No masks will be required for football, soccer, field hockey, cross country, or outdoor cheer.

The CIAC noted that “this plan is fluid and in a perpetual state of evaluation. COVID-19 health metrics and data in Connecticut will continue to be closely monitored and the appropriateness of holding youth sports and/or interscholastic athletic contests can change at any time.”

While not required to participate, the CIAC and state Department of Public Health are encouraging parents to have all athletes 12 and older to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Vaccinated students and staff who are in close contact with a confirmed COVID case will not have to quarantine for sports or activities as long as they remain symptom-free.

Unvaccinated who are a close contact and are asymptomatic or anyone vaccinated who show symptoms will have to quarantine for 10 days (with a negative COVID-19 test between days 7 and 10) or a full 14 days without a test.

“Vaccination of all eligible athletes, coaches, and officials is currently the most important mitigation strategy we have available for preventing COVID-19 outbreaks on youth sports teams, and in the surrounding communities that support them," the CIAC said.

"The more athletes, coaches, officials, and supporting family members who are vaccinated, the more likely interscholastic and other youth sports teams will be able to avoid repeated quarantines and testing of participants, to keep practicing and playing throughout the scheduled season, and to get back to a 'new normal' for youth sports in our state."

