Two Fairfield County School Districts Rank In Top 30 Nationally

A pair of school districts in Connecticut are among the top in the nation, according to a newly released ranking.

Each year, Niche issues its rankings of the top districts across the US, factoring in reviews from parents, students, and data from the US Department of Education.

According to Niche, ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and other data.

This year, a pair of Fairfield County schools made the list of the top 30 districts.

The New Canaan School District is the top-rated in Connecticut (26th overall), earning an overall A+ grade, with Niche highlighting a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1 and test scores that had 87 percent of students proficient in math and 90 percent in reading.

“I had a great experience with the New Canaan school district,” one alumni said. “I made many great friends through the years and still remain friends to this day! There is an excellent competitive atmosphere academically, athletically, and in the Arts.”

The second was the Westport School District, which was 28th overall, also earning an A+ grade while boasting proficiency ratings of 82 percent in math and 85 percent in reading.

“This school district is absolutely wonderful,” one reviewer stated. “The teachers are so helpful and kind with the students and teach a lot. It's a great community with everyone willing to help one another achieve their goals.

“Once, my friend forgot to bring their coat to class during the winter and they had a fire drill, so the teacher gave her her coat to wear.”

The complete list of the US’ top schools can be found here.

